Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.

Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Trading Down 4.8 %

JWN opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nordstrom by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.