Amir Cohen Sells 4,000 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,903.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,876,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after purchasing an additional 544,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Blade Air Mobility

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

