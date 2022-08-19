ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Purchases $22,396.32 in Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) Director Bradford L. Brooks acquired 7,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $22,396.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ARC opened at $3.06 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.93%.

Separately, TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

