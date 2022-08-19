Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells $20,750.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $20,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,043 shares in the company, valued at $84,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PEGA opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.87. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $142.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,839,000 after purchasing an additional 473,622 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,237,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,222,000 after purchasing an additional 358,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 257,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 240,100 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

