Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) General Counsel Buys $21,300.00 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $21,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,638 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 257,060 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 74,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 212.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 394,228 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.