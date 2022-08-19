Lynn Dale Davis Purchases 240 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) Director Lynn Dale Davis bought 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.69 per share, with a total value of $20,325.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,525.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NIC stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.72. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.34 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.69.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 26.38%. Analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.