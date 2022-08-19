Insider Selling: PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Director Sells $20,090.98 in Stock

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Cohen sold 15,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $20,090.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 757,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,494.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTE stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.05). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 451.82% and a negative return on equity of 150.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 554.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92,062 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in PolarityTE by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

