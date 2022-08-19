Insider Selling: PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Director Sells $20,090.98 in Stock

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Cohen sold 15,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $20,090.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 757,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,494.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PolarityTE Price Performance
Shares of PTE stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $21.20.
PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.05). PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 451.82% and a negative return on equity of 150.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS.
About PolarityTE
PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.
