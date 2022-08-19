Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.94 per share, with a total value of $16,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,783,859.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hudson Global Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HSON opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.62. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at $539,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

