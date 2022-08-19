Insider Selling: QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CFO Sells $15,495.76 in Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) CFO Elias Nader sold 1,876 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $15,495.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,078.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
QuickLogic Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $7.35 on Friday. QuickLogic Co. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $91.11 million, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on QUIK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
