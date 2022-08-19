Insider Selling: QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CFO Sells $15,495.76 in Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) CFO Elias Nader sold 1,876 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $15,495.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,078.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QuickLogic Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $7.35 on Friday. QuickLogic Co. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $91.11 million, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QUIK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

