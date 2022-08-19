Mark Andrew Wilson Sells 3,189 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $15,179.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NKTR opened at $4.68 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

