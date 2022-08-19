Mark Andrew Wilson Sells 3,189 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $15,179.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NKTR opened at $4.68 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 964.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.