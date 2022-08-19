Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 14,800.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.40, for a total transaction of 14,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,182,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Backblaze Price Performance
NASDAQ BLZE opened at 7.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 8.39. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of 4.81 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on BLZE. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.
About Backblaze
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
