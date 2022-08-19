Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 14,800.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.40, for a total transaction of 14,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,182,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Backblaze Price Performance

NASDAQ BLZE opened at 7.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 8.39. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of 4.81 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,783 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLZE. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Articles

