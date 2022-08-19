Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of LPCN stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.43.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
