Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LPCN stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

