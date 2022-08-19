SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SSY opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 12.06%.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

