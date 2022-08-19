StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Further Reading

