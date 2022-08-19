Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $32.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.