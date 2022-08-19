NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Up 5.8 %

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,322,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at $27,322,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $286,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 334,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,911,000 after purchasing an additional 802,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,656,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.