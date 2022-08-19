NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.30.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Up 5.8 %
NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 2.01.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 67.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,792,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,911,000 after purchasing an additional 802,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,656,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.
