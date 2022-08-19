Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.23.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

