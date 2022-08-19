Piper Sandler Cuts Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $21.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE ELAN opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,918,000 after buying an additional 20,618,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after purchasing an additional 650,715 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,162,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,258,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,523,000 after purchasing an additional 639,879 shares during the last quarter.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.