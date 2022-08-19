ironSource (NYSE:IS) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.80.

NYSE IS opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. ironSource has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ironSource by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at $2,554,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,267,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

