ironSource (NYSE:IS) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.80.
ironSource Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE IS opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. ironSource has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $13.14.
About ironSource
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
