Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $164.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.82.

NYSE ICE opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average is $112.31.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,804 shares of company stock worth $8,491,434. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,689.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 144,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 136,590 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

