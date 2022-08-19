Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.6 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

