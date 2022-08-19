Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$97.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.27.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 81,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.