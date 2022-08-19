Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.11.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,052,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,747 shares in the company, valued at $14,492,361.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,269.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,052,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,494 shares of company stock worth $2,871,383 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

