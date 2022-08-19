Corning (NYSE:GLW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.18.

Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. Corning has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

