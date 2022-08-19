Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 447 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.