MAI Capital Management Lowers Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

