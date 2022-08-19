Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

