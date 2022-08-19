MAI Capital Management Has $311,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,686 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,480,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 365.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 468,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

