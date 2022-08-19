DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stake Decreased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 154.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 49.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Cowen dropped their target price on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DaVita Trading Up 0.1 %

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $133.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.05.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

