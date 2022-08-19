People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $131.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.75. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
