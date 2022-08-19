Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 9,755 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trading Up 0.3 %

Invesco stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

