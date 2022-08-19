MAI Capital Management Sells 520 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,846 shares of company stock valued at $844,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Argus cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

