People s United Financial Inc. Invests $538,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

DLTR opened at $168.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

