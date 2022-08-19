People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 635 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $466,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

