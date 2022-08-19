People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 29,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

