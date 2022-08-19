Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Purchases C$43,950.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,670,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,476,920.93.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Monday, July 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.82 per share, with a total value of C$44,100.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.12 per share, with a total value of C$91,200.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.93 per share, with a total value of C$5,958.00.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$9.27 on Friday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.69 and a 1-year high of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.821951 EPS for the current year.

WCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.32.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

