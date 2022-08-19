Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Insider Purchases A$43,720.00 in Stock

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Rating) insider Christine McLoughlin bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$10.93 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of A$43,720.00 ($30,573.43).

Suncorp Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.20.

Suncorp Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Suncorp Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

