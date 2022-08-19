Insider Selling: Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $11.88 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.34). Anywhere Real Estate had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

