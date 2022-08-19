Adam Alexander Buys 1,717 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $44,848.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,229.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
RumbleON Stock Performance
Shares of RMBL opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.69 million, a P/E ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $48.45.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $546.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.77 million. RumbleON had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleON
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
About RumbleON
RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
