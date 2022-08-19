Adam Alexander Buys 1,717 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $44,848.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,229.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RumbleON Stock Performance

Shares of RMBL opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.69 million, a P/E ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $48.45.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $546.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.77 million. RumbleON had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleON

RMBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on RumbleON to $34.00 in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

(Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.