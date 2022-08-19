OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Edward Stelmakh Buys 3,000 Shares

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) CFO Edward Stelmakh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OptimizeRx by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in OptimizeRx by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in OptimizeRx by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

