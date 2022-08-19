Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells 600 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 90 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $6,649.20.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 44 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $3,245.44.

GoDaddy stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 153,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 94,473 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

