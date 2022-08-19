Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,130 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $2,203,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 147,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 59,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

