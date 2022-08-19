Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Buys C$47,960.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$47,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 596,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,248,654.40.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.87.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.821951 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.32.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

