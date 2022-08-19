OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Stephen L. Silvestro Buys 3,200 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) insider Stephen L. Silvestro purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,112.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OptimizeRx Trading Up 11.3 %

OptimizeRx stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 36.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 23.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

