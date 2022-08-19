OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Stephen L. Silvestro Buys 3,200 Shares

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) insider Stephen L. Silvestro purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,112.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OptimizeRx Trading Up 11.3 %

OptimizeRx stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 36.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 23.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.