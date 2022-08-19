Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$49,162.50 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares bought 142,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,941,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,089,858.21.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Robert Wares bought 3,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,207.50.

On Monday, August 8th, Robert Wares purchased 35,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$11,005.00.

Osisko Metals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVE:OM opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 52 week low of C$0.29 and a 52 week high of C$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.73 million and a P/E ratio of -12.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

