Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Purchases $52,823.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $52,823.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,775,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,382.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Great Elm Group Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.22 on Friday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Featured Stories

