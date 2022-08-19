CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Insider Purchases $51,450.00 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,718.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CION Investment Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CION stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 669,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,010 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $7,358,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,865,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Stories

