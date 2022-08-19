CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Insider Purchases $51,450.00 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,718.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CION Investment Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of CION stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.
CION Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CION Investment (CION)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.