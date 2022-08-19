Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $54,210.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CIEN opened at $56.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $108,564,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,085,000 after purchasing an additional 706,610 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 700,258 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $29,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

