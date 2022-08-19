Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ciena Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CIEN opened at $56.37 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ciena by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ciena by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ciena by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

