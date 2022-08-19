Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern Sells 75,000 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $0.64 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 234.06% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%.
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
